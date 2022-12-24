First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:LEGR)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter worth $724,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 331.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 156.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.