First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXTG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. 31,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,096. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.