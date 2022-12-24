First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FJP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 3,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

