First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.472 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.29. 36,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $92.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13,177.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

