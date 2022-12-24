First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.532 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. 74,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $73.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000.

