First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,590. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000.

