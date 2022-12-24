First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter.

