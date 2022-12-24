First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.378 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. 64,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $104.44.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $279,000.

