First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.224 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

RNMC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Get First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.