First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 30th

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.278 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FAD stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $88.65 and a 1 year high of $126.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $937,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

