First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.18. 662,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

