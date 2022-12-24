First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 30th

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.01. 166,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 243,868 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $794,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $684,000.

