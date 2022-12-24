First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.418 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

TDIV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,617. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $388,000.

