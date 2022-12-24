First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,746. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000.

