First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.541 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

