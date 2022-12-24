First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 30th

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FYT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 60,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,333. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $780,000.

