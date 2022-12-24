First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,864. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 493.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

