Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324,188 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 4.07% of Floor & Decor worth $307,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $132.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

