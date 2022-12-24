Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,038,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

F stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

