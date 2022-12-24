Freshii (TSE:FRII) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Freshii (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.00.
Freshii Stock Performance
TSE:FRII opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. Freshii has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18.
About Freshii
