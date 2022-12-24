Freshii (TSE:FRII) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Freshii (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.00.

Freshii Stock Performance

TSE:FRII opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. Freshii has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

