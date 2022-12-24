Fruits (FRTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $746,657.69 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

