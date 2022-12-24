FTX Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $305.20 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. FTX Token has a market cap of $305.20 million and $4.62 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00005513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

