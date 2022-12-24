Function X (FX) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $71.07 million and $200,072.76 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

