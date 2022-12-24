GateToken Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00020129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $366.79 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.4112325 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,667,253.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

