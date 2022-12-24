Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.14% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

MLPA stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

