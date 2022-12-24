Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Graham Stock Performance

GHM opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.62. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 174.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

