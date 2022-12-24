Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

GRN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

