Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading 5% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 21,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

