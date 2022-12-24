GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

