GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,054 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

