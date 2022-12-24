GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

