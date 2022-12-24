HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PepGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. PepGen has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Equities analysts expect that PepGen will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PepGen by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepGen by 36.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepGen by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

