Head to Head Contrast: Prospect Global Resources (OTCMKTS:PGRX) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Prospect Global Resources (OTCMKTS:PGRX – Get Rating) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prospect Global Resources and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Prospect Global Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.22%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Prospect Global Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Prospect Global Resources and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.6% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Prospect Global Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Prospect Global Resources has a beta of -26.75, meaning that its stock price is 2,775% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prospect Global Resources and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.62 $77.42 million $0.48 23.29

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Global Resources.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Prospect Global Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prospect Global Resources

(Get Rating)

Prospect Global Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resources and related fertilizer materials and products in the United States. It has interests in the Holbrook potash project that consists of permits and leases on 147 mineral estate sections covering approximately 90,000 acres in the Holbrook Basin of eastern Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.