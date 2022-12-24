HI Hits 1-Day Volume of $596,114.09 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $56.59 million and $596,114.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02002077 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $656,928.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

