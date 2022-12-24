Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.75.

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after acquiring an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after acquiring an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

