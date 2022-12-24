Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF) Research Coverage Started at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Höegh Autoliners ASA Stock Performance
Höegh Autoliners ASA stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Höegh Autoliners ASA has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.
Höegh Autoliners ASA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Höegh Autoliners ASA (HOEGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Höegh Autoliners ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh Autoliners ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.