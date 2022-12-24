Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF) Research Coverage Started at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Höegh Autoliners ASA Stock Performance

Höegh Autoliners ASA stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Höegh Autoliners ASA has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Höegh Autoliners ASA Company Profile

Höegh Autoliners ASA engages in the deep sea transportation of roll-on roll-off (RoRo) cargoes worldwide. The company offers transportation services for agricultural machinery, automotive, boats and yachts, breakbulk cargoes and carries, construction and mining equipment, machineries, power generation and distribution equipment, railcars and tramways, trucks, buses, and trailers.

