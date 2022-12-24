holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0390 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $18.72 million and $219,069.97 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.94 or 0.07239529 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001584 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03894267 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $224,739.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

