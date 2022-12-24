Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.19 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00008569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $72.19 million and $13.93 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.29 or 0.05089973 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499072 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.43 or 0.29570240 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.4452523 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $8,680,108.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.