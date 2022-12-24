Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.0815 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $91,521.86 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

