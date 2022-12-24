Horizen (ZEN) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.97 or 0.00053231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $118.24 million and $5.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00235142 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00077768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,181,875 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

