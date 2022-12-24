Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($61.49) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSS opened at €53.60 ($57.02) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €59.12 ($62.89). The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.