Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $583.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $583.53.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $513.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.05. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

