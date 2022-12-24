Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

