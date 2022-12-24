Huobi BTC Market Cap Reaches $655.87 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $655.87 million and $72,233.51 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $16,830.43 or 0.99906500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

