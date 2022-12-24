IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IAG. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,134,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.