IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.10 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,101,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 685,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

