Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.



Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

About Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

