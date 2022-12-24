INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 2.7%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €21.30 ($22.66) and last traded at €21.25 ($22.61). 10,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.70 ($22.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INH. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of INDUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of INDUS in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.60 million and a PE ratio of 14.46.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

