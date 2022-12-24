Injective Protocol Price Hits $1.32 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $96.19 million and $2.78 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00007824 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

