Innova Wealth Partners Sells 3,496 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Innova Wealth Partners cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. GSK makes up 0.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in GSK were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 42.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $2,407,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Barclays lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.87) to GBX 1,450 ($17.61) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 3,348,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663,764. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.